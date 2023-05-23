Star-studded lineup joins Megan and Mariah for 2023 LA Pride in the Park festival

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Christopher Street West Association (CSW) - the 501(c)3 nonprofit that's produced the LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years - announced today additional artists joining LA Pride in the Park's star-studded lineup.
Additional artists join previously announced multi-award winning global superstars and headliners Megan Thee Stallion (June 9) and Mariah Carey (June 10).
Following last year's success and demand, the multi-stage event will expand to a two-day concert experience at Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown Los Angeles.
Across 32 acres and with a capacity for 25,000, LA Pride in the Park is one of the largest Official Pride concerts in the country. For ticket information, please visit lapride.org.
June 9 Artist Lineup
Main Stage
Megan Thee Stallion
Fletcher
Symone
Gigi Goode
Dorian Electra
The Scarlet Opera
G Flip
Foudeqush
Saturn Risin9
The Iconic House of Miyake-Mugler + Friends
All Out Stage
The Party By Ostbahnhof
Miki Ratsula
Jeffrey Eli
Codi Smith
Pain Behavior
June 10 Artist Lineup
Main Stage
Mariah Carey
King Princess
Violet Chachki
Gottmik
Sasha Colby
JENEVIEVE
VINCINT
Alex Chapman
Mad Tsai
Minke
Ah Mer Ah Su
Bobby Newberry
The Iconic House of Ninja + Friends
All Out Stage
A Club Called Rhonda
Emeryld
Neyva
Lyle Anthony
Chanel Jolé
Soltera
The Mannequins
Information about attending all of the 2023 LA Pride events is available here.
ABC7 is the broadcast partner for LA Pride.