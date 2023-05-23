The two-day Pride in the Park festival held in June will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey.

Star-studded lineup joins Megan and Mariah for 2023 LA Pride in the Park festival

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Christopher Street West Association (CSW) - the 501(c)3 nonprofit that's produced the LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years - announced today additional artists joining LA Pride in the Park's star-studded lineup.

Additional artists join previously announced multi-award winning global superstars and headliners Megan Thee Stallion (June 9) and Mariah Carey (June 10).

Following last year's success and demand, the multi-stage event will expand to a two-day concert experience at Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Across 32 acres and with a capacity for 25,000, LA Pride in the Park is one of the largest Official Pride concerts in the country. For ticket information, please visit lapride.org.

June 9 Artist Lineup

Main Stage

Megan Thee Stallion

Fletcher

Symone

Gigi Goode

Dorian Electra

The Scarlet Opera

G Flip

Foudeqush

Saturn Risin9

The Iconic House of Miyake-Mugler + Friends



All Out Stage

The Party By Ostbahnhof



Miki Ratsula

Jeffrey Eli

Codi Smith

Pain Behavior

June 10 Artist Lineup

Main Stage

Mariah Carey

King Princess

Violet Chachki

Gottmik

Sasha Colby

JENEVIEVE

VINCINT

Alex Chapman

Mad Tsai



Minke

Ah Mer Ah Su

Bobby Newberry

The Iconic House of Ninja + Friends



All Out Stage

A Club Called Rhonda

Emeryld

Neyva

Lyle Anthony

Chanel Jolé

Soltera

The Mannequins

Information about attending all of the 2023 LA Pride events is available here.

ABC7 is the broadcast partner for LA Pride.