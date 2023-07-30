New 2024 Ford Mustang keeps nearly 60-year streak alive

It was the original nearly 60 years ago. Now, the pony car that started it all is sticking around for at least one more generation: the new 2024 Ford Mustang.

"We're the longest continuous-running nameplate in the U.S., from a sports car standpoint," said Jim Owens, Mustang brand manager at Ford Motor Company.

The body lines and other styling cues have been changed a bit from the prior generation, but even without the logo, most people would still know what it is. It's got that characteristic look of a Mustang. Base prices range from just over $32,000 for a base Mustang fastback, to just over $54,000 for a Mustang GT Convertible Premium.

Under the hood of the GT model, a rumbling new 5.0 liter V8 with 480 horsepower. Non-GT Mustangs get a revised 2.3 liter EcoBoost four cylinder making an impressive 315 horsepower. Both engines feature a 10-speed automatic transmission; alternately, a 6-speed manual is available in the GT.

For technology, a new high-definition display screen instead of actual gauges. It sweeps from in front of the driver all the way over to the center of the dashboard. Some purists have been frowning about this since it was first revealed last year, but in demonstrations since, Ford says older buyers joined younger ones and said they like it.

"It is electronics specifically designed for what they love Mustang in, and they start engaging with it," noted Jim Owens of Ford.

One fun feature of the customizable digital display: fans of the 1987-1993 "Fox body" Mustangs can choose a gauge cluster that almost perfectly mimics the look of the instruments from that iconic time in Mustang history.

When rapper Vanilla Ice was splashed across MTV boasting about "Rollin' in my 5.0, with my ragtop down so my hair can blow," his Mustang convertible would have had those same gauges.

With the exception of a nine-year period from model years 1974 through 1982, you've pretty much always been able to get a Mustang convertible. Now moving into 2024, you can still get a convertible. Drop the top, and enjoy the breeze, just like early Mustang buyers did back in 1964.

And while Mustang sales will never be what they were in the original heyday of the 60s, this one that started it all will soon be standing alone again in the sporty two-door world. Dodge will be dropping the Challenger by year's end, and 2024 will be the last model year for the Chevy Camaro as we know it.

The Mustang will be putting on its distinctive moves for at least the foreseeable future, if not longer.