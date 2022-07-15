Stretch of WB 210 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley to shut down for nearly a week due to bridge repairs

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Brace yourselves if you depend on the 210 Freeway on a regular basis. Next week, a stretch of the freeway will be off limits as work crews make repairs to the hinges of the 210 Freeway bridge over the San Gabriel River.According to Caltrans, the closure will impact a stretch of the 210 Freeway between Interstate 605 and Irwindale Avenue. The closure will begin Wednesday, July 20 at 11 p.m. and is expected to lift on Tuesday, July 26 at 5 a.m.During this time, all westbound lanes within the boundaries of the construction project will be closed, and the eastbound side will be converted to three lanes going both directions.Many commuters across the Southland will likely be impacted. Caltrans advises commuters to expect major delays and to use I-10 or SR-60 as alternate routes."The bridge essentially is 811-feet-long," structural manager Qunh Nguyn said. "The challenge in this project is not just the upgrade of the hinges -- two hinges -- hinge four and six, but we have to do it for the first time in California."The nightmare for commuters is expected to last at least 126 hours, which adds up to around least five days."This project is partially funded by Senate Bill 1, which is the gas tax. During the project, crews will divert traffic from Westbound I-210 onto Eastbound I-210 at Irwindale Avenue," said Eric Menjivar with Caltrans.Business owners in the area are cringing at the thought of how many customers they will lose during the freeway closure."We get a lot of people who come in from the eastbound over here, and then also for me I live out in Pomona so that's like my only route to work," business owner Becky Borger said.