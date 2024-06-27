3 motorcyclists killed in multi-vehicle crash on 5 Freeway near Oceanside; all SB lanes closed

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three motorcyclists were killed and five other people injured in a violent pileup crash early Thursday on the 5 Freeway near Camp Pendleton, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. near the Las Pulgas Road onramp, about 10 miles north of Oceanside, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The deceased were identified only as three males, a CHP spokesperson told ABC7.

Four motorcycles and two cars were involved in the collision, which began when a Jeep that was traveling southbound veered off the freeway, struck a guardrail and became disabled, the spokesman said.

A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van struck the Jeep and also became disabled. Four motorcyclists who were riding in tandem collided with the Jeep and van, and the motorcycles caught fire, the Highway Patrol said.

No military personnel were apparently among the victims, authorities said.

The CHP shut down the southbound side of the freeway as the investigation and cleanup operation got underway. The closure resulted in a traffic backup that stretched past San Onofre.

Two southbound lanes are expected to be reopened around 9:30 a.m., according to the CHP.