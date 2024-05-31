Topanga Canyon Boulevard to reopen Sunday, 3 months ahead of schedule, Newsom and Caltrans say

A critical stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that has been closed since early March due to storm-triggered mud and debris flows will reopen on Sunday, about 90 days ahead of schedule.

A critical stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that has been closed since early March due to storm-triggered mud and debris flows will reopen on Sunday, about 90 days ahead of schedule.

A critical stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that has been closed since early March due to storm-triggered mud and debris flows will reopen on Sunday, about 90 days ahead of schedule.

A critical stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that has been closed since early March due to storm-triggered mud and debris flows will reopen on Sunday, about 90 days ahead of schedule.

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A critical stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard that has been closed since early March due to storm-triggered mud and debris flows will reopen on Sunday, about 90 days ahead of schedule.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement Friday with a short video posted on social media.

"Some good news to report," Newsom said. "Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be open this Sunday, that's June 2. It's about three months ahead of schedule. I just want to thank the men and women of Caltrans for working overtime to get this done."

The boulevard -- a critical link between the western San Fernando Valley and the coast -- has been closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive since early March. The dramatic storms that hit the area led to rock and debris slides in many mountain areas, with the Topanga slide particularly damaging.

In late April, a group of local and state officials toured the area, vowing to do what they can to expedite the reopening of the roadway. Early predictions, however, were that the road might remain blocked until late summer.