5-day closure of westbound 210 Freeway through San Gabriel Valley underway

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The five-day closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley was fully underway Thursday morning, but things got off to a bumpy start.On Wednesday night, a stretch of the freeway was shut down between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue to make way for crews who will make repairs to the hinges of the freeway bridge over the San Gabriel River.The closure is expected to last through Tuesday, July 26 at 5 a.m.During the closure, Caltrans said the eastbound side of the freeway would be converted to three lanes going both directions. However, that took some time to get underway.Both sides of the freeway were shut down until just before 5 a.m. when the eastbound side was converted for moving traffic.Caltrans advises commuters to expect major delays and to use the 10 or 60 freeway as alternate routes."The bridge essentially is 811-feet-long," structural manager Qunh Nguyn said during a press conference last week. "The challenge in this project is not just the upgrade of the hinges -- two hinges -- hinge four and six, but we have to do it for the first time in California."The nightmare for commuters is expected to last at least 126 hours, which adds up to around least five days."This project is partially funded by Senate Bill 1, which is the gas tax. During the project, crews will divert traffic from Westbound I-210 onto Eastbound I-210 at Irwindale Avenue," said Eric Menjivar with Caltrans.