Driver escapes injury after crash leaves car pinned under semitrailer on 210 Freeway in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a two-door car managed to escape injury after a crash left the vehicle pinned underneath a semitrailer Tuesday morning on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena, authorities said.

The collision occurred on the westbound side of the freeway, near Fair Oaks Avenue and the interchange with the 134 Freeway.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the front half of the vehicle crumpled under the big rig's trailer, with the car's windshield and sunroof shattered.

Both vehicles were still on the freeway as of 6:30 a.m., and traffic was moving freely in eastbound and westbound lanes.

The cause of the crash was unknown.