Traffic

Car catches fire during traffic caused by separate deadly crash on westbound 210 Fwy in Arcadia

EMBED <>More Videos

Arcadia: Car fire starts in traffic caused by separate 210 Fwy crash

Early morning commuters on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia Wednesday morning were met with two separate vehicle incidents that brought traffic to a halt.

Several westbound lanes were shut down around 5:30 a.m. at Baldwin Avenue due to a fatal crash. As crews were working to clear that, a car further behind in the resulting traffic caught on fire.

The vehicle was seen engulfed in flames in the center of the freeway as cars tried to maneuver around it, but all lanes were promptly closed off. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, but it's unclear what sparked it.

Both incidents happened between Baldwin and Santa Anita avenues.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficarcadialos angeles countycar crashi 210fatal crashfreewaycar firetraffic
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
UCLA among UC campuses temporarily returning to online classes
President Biden to provide update on supply chain crisis
California to require healthcare workers to receive COVID-19 booster
LA County re-establishes $10K reward in Mitrice Richardson case
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Rams beat Seahawks 20-10
Show More
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
CA more prepared than other states for latest COVID surge, experts say
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur discovered curled up inside its egg
UNSOLVED: In-depth look at disappearance of Mitrice Richardson
More TOP STORIES News