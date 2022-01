DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash involving a big rig shut down several lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway in Duarte early Friday morning.The crash occurred around 2 a.m. at Buena Vista Street and involved what appeared to be an Amazon truck that overturned. All but one lane was closed.Crews arrived on scene to clear the wreck, but it's unclear when all lanes would be reopened.Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.