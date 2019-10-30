Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley spreads to 250 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations

#HillFIRE [UPDATE] 1:50 p.m. - Map showing current EVACUATION ORDERS (Red) and EVACUATION WARNINGS (Yellow). To search for your address please visit: https://t.co/QpDtzLAbb6 pic.twitter.com/hEg8RIbg0U — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 30, 2019

Senior patients, many of them in wheelchairs and several others on stretchers, were evacuated from a nursing facility in Jurupa Valley.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Mandatory evacuations were ordered as a massive fire erupted in Jurupa Valley, closing the 60 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds Wednesday.The rapidly growing blaze, dubbed the Hill Fire, broke out near Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street just before 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.The wildfire quickly was at 250 acres by 2 p.m. Wednesday as winds picked up to 20 mph. It is 5% contained.One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A mobile home and one residential structure were damaged.-East of Lindsay Street, north of Galena Street and west of Pyrite to the 60 Freeway-Santiago Estates Mobile Home Park, 3700 Quartz Canyon Road-Bravo Estates Mobile Home Park, 4080 Pedley Road-West of Pyrite, East of Pedley Rd., North of Mission-North of Mission, east of Wineville, west of Grapevine, and south of Philadelphia-North of Jurupa, south of Galena, east of Bain and west of Pedley-West of Lindsay, east of Grapevine, north of Van Buren and south of Philadelphia-West of Lindsay Street, south of Philadelphia, north of Van Buren Blvd, and east of Wineville RoadA care and reception center is set up at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley.A second location has been opened at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, located at 7447 Scholar Way, Corona.The 60 Freeway was closed in both directions in the area, Cal Fire said.A nursing center was evacuated as flames on a hillside inched closer to the area, sending plumes of smoke shooting into the sky. Senior patients, many of them in wheelchairs and several others on stretchers, were taken out of the facility by healthcare workers.Groups of patients wearing face masks were seen waiting for transportation near the Pedley Road off-ramp as winds whipped up thick smoke.No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.