17 elementary students treated after Delta plane dumps fuel near schools while approaching LAX

CUDAHY, Calf. (KABC) -- Fire crews treated 17 children and 9 adults after a plane dumped jet fuel near Cudahy and South Los Angeles elementary schools, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Numerous children reported skin irritation and a noxious smell at the schools Tuesday shortly after noon.Crews responded to the hazmat call at 93rd Street and Park Avenue elementary schools.No one was transported to a hospital and no evacuation orders were issued for the surrounding areas.A Delta Airlines flight dumped the fuel on its return to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff.Delta Airlines issued the following statement: