Beverly Hills police, FBI announce arrest of 3 men in chaotic armed robbery that left woman wounded

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Three known gang members have been arrested in connection with a chaotic March 4 robbery and shooting at a Beverly Hills restaurant, police and FBI officials announced Wednesday.A woman was shot in the leg and wounded in the incident, whose aftermath was captured on surveillance video as frightened patrons and employees ran for cover outside Il Pastaio in the 400 block of North Canon Drive.At a Wednesday morning news conference, Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti identified the suspects in custody as: Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, a.k.a. "Cameron Smith," 18, and Marquise Anthony Gardon, 30. All three are South Los Angeles residents and documented members of the Rollin '30s Crips street gang, Rivetti said.They were taken into custody at various locations across Southern California on Tuesday, authorities said. Their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.During the robbery, a restaurant customer was held at gunpoint while he was robbed by three men for his Richard Mille wristwatch, worth approximately $500,000, investigators said."A struggle for the gun ensued, during which approximately two rounds were discharged from the firearm, striking another restaurant patron in the leg," the FBI said in a statement. "Ultimately, the handgun was dropped to the ground during the struggle with the victim. The robbers fled the scene with the victim's watch."