3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in San Francisco laundromat

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police announced Wednesday that three arrests have been made in a brazen attack on an older Asian American man inside of a laundromat on the Nob Hill/Chinatown border on Feb. 23.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Calvin Berschell, 19-year-old Jason Orozco, and 19-year-old Nolowde Beshears, all Antioch residents.

Surveillance video surfaced showing the terrifying moments a 67-year-old customer is attacked by three people in the laundromat around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The man is ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars -- all in a matter of about 45 seconds.

The three suspects were taken into custody without incident on March 17, according to police, and evidence related to the robbery was seized.

This attack came shortly after increased patrols in San Francisco's Chinatown on the heels of a number of attacks in Oakland's Chinatown.



