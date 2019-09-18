3 students arrested in thwarted shooting plot at Desert Hot Springs High School, police say

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Three 14-year-old students have been arrested in connection with a thwarted shooting plot at Desert Hot Springs High School, officials said.According to police, a staff member from another Palm Springs Unified School District school alerted authorities after spotting a social media post that threatened violence.Two boys and a girl were taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of terrorist threats, and investigators seized two handguns and a replica AR-15 assault rifle, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department said. The suspects' names were not disclosed due to their ages.In a message to parents, officials said security would be heightened at the campus although there is no ongoing threat to public safety.