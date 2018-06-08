3 brush fires burning in Laguna Beach trigger closure of Laguna Canyon Road

Three separate brush fires were burning in Laguna Beach Wednesday, according to Orange County fire officials. (Laguna Beach Police Department)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Three separate brush fires were burning in Laguna Beach late Wednesday afternoon, according to Orange County fire officials.

Authorities shut down Laguna Canyon Road in both directions between Lake Forest Drive and El Toro Road. By shortly after 6 p.m., they reopened the inbound side.

Utilizing two helicopters, ground crews as well as a bulldozer to cut a containment line, the Orange County Fire Authority was able to stop the forward progress of all three fires shortly before 6 p.m., according to officials.

The Laguna Beach Police Department announced that the fire was completely extinguished shortly after 7 p.m., but encouraged drivers to avoid the area as the outbound portion of Laguna Canyon Road is expected to remain closed until late Wednesday night.

DEVELOPING: More details to come as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefire departmentsLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News