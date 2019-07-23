Disneyland melee: 3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown

Footage of the melee on July 6 went viral, showing a woman spitting in a man's face in the park's Toontown area. Video then shows him retaliating by punching her repeatedly. Moments later, that same man accuses another female relative of hitting his mother. He brutally attacks her, knocking her down and hitting her over and over again.
Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, is facing five felony charges and nine misdemeanors for attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were at the park, and threatening to kill his family members as he drove out of a Disneyland parking structure, prosecutors announced Tuesday. He is also accused of assaulting a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after the family was escorted out of the park by security.
During the fight, prosecutors say Avery Robinson made several comments, including "I'm ready to go to jail tonight" and referenced a Southern California gang.
Robinson's sister - Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, of Compton - is facing five misdemeanor charges, including four charges of battery for attacking her brother Avery Robinson, his girlfriend and a Disneyland worker. She is also facing one count of misdemeanor assault for attacking her brother's girlfriend.
Daman Petrie, 44, of Compton, is facing one misdemeanor count of battery. Petrie, who is married to Andrea Robinson, is accused of punching Avery Robinson's girlfriend in the face during the melee.
According to Anaheim police, the case was presented to prosecutors despite denials from everyone involved in the fight that anything had occurred.
Not a joke. There has to be an investigation. The parties involved all denied anything occurred and we were not there to witness it. The videos that were not available at the moment make things clear and the case has been presented to prosecutors— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 10, 2019
In a statement, a Disneyland spokesperson said: "Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated. Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department."
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.