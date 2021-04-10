3 children, each under age 5, found stabbed to death in Reseda; person of interest sought

The Los Angeles Police Department identified Liliana Carrillo, 30, as a person of interest being sought in the fatal stabbing of three young children in Reseda. Los Angeles Police Department

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman found her three young grandchildren stabbed to death Saturday morning in a Reseda apartment , the Los Angeles Police Department said, prompting a search for a person of interest.The grandmother made the horrific discovery about 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.Each of the victims was under the age of 5, authorities said. Police had originally said the children were under 3 years old. All were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles firefighter-paramedics.No suspect is in custody in connection with the homicides, police said. Investigators have been unable to locate the victims' mother."At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo," the LAPD said in a tweet, which included a photo of Carrillo. Her possible relationship with the children was not disclosed."We are receiving reports that she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area" and may be driving in a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck with license No. J258T0, the Police Department said shortly after 1 p.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the LAPD by phone at (213) 486-6890 or email at rhdtipline@lapd.online.