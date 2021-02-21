Louisiana gun store shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

METAIRIE, Louisiana -- Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Louisiana on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the scene at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie just before 3 p.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said during a press briefing.

Metairie is just a few miles northwest of New Orleans.

One initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store, according to Lopinto. Both victims were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people then engaged the original suspect inside and outside the store, leaving two more people injured with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

A press release from the sheriff's office said the third person killed was the original shooter.

The two injured people were transported to University Hospital and are in stable condition, according to Lopinto.

It appears the people involved in the shooting may have been customers, employees or individuals at the location, he said.

The New Orleans office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has special agents working the scene, the agency tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianashootingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reopening schools: LA teachers union holds car caravan protest
Woman hit, injured during street takeover in South LA
Oxnard College professor put on leave after video of class goes viral
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Memorial for Gabriel Fernandez on what would've been his 16th birthday
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Show More
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
COVID-19 survivors dealing with lingering heart problems
2 Democratic governors see stars dimmed by virus woes
LA County Superior Court system struggles amid pandemic
CHP officers rescue suspect after chase ends in fiery crash
More TOP STORIES News