3 killed, including children, in suspected DUI crash in Vermont Knolls

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people died and three were critically injured after two cars collided in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles and the vehicles caught fire.

VERMONT KNOLLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people died and three were critically injured in a fiery suspected DUI crash in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hoover and West 76th streets. Authorities said five people were in a van and a male driver was in a car.

Witnesses said the suspect in the car who caused the crash appeared to be under the influence. They said they also saw him hit another vehicle and then race away as he drove the vehicle.

Authorities said three people - an adult, child and infant - were killed in the crash, while two adults and a child were hospitalized in critical condition.

Witnesses also captured video of the horrific incident as flames shot up in the air and black smoke billowed around the vehicles.

"I heard a lot of voices and I heard like a baby. I heard people saying, 'Help. Help! Oh my God. Help!'" Rosario Barajas said. "I saw a girl, like a teenage girl. She came out of the van. I think she was already burning, but she was trying to find someone inside the car and she pulled out a little girl or a boy. I didn't saw it real well."

Barajas went on to say that she saw the suspect get out of the burning vehicle and roll on the ground to stop the flames.

Witnesses had rushed to try and help those inside, but the flames were too intense and explosions caused the crowd to move back.

Authorities said the suspect, who was one of the three people taken to a hospital with critical injuries, was taken into custody later Saturday and booked on suspicion of DUI.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescar crashcar firechild killedinfant deathsVermont KnollsSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News