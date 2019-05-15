3 men and 5-year-old girl wounded in shooting at South LA playground

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people, including a 5-year-old girl, were wounded in a shooting at a South Los Angeles playground Tuesday, officials said.Paramedics responded to the area of 47th Street and Budlong Avenue, in the area of Vermont Square Park, on a shooting report just after 8 p.m.The victims were described as three men and a 5-year-old girl. She was breathing and conscious after the shooting and was listed in stable condition.Of the three adult victims, one was in critical condition and the other two were described as stable.The victims were transported to local hospitals.Police believe the shooting may have been gang-related.A detailed description of the suspects was not available, but police say they drove up in a dark sedan or SUV and fired at least 10 shots toward people in the park.Multiple bullet casings could be seen on the ground near the playground as police investigated the shooting.