Pro-Palestinian protest at UC Irvine escalates as demonstrators rally near building

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pro-Palestinian protest at UC Irvine has escalated, prompting calls for police and a warning to students and staff on campus.

The unrest began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Physical Sciences Quad.

Protesters have surrounded the area, which has since been closed off. AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured dozens of law enforcement members on campus.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.