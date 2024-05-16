Gavin Unzueta, a College of the Canyons student, was shot and killed while riding in a car with two of his friends.

Heartbroken family calls on public to help find suspect who fatally shot 19-year-old in Porter Ranch

Braemore Road has long been known for its views of the San Fernando Valley. Now, it's also known as the setting for a deadly mystery - one that claimed the life of Gavin Unzueta.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been two weeks since a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Porter Ranch while riding in a car with his friends, and police are still looking for his killer. The teens parents are now speaking out for the first time, sharing their heartbreak.

"It ripped our hearts"

"To lose him, it's ripped our hearts to pieces," said Unzueta's mother, Emily Orozco as she held back tears.

Unzueta was a student at College of the Canyons who would fish and snowboard when he wasn't coaching his cousin's Little League team.

On May 1, Unzueta was killed while riding in a car with two of his friends. He was shot multiple times, according to police.

"An incident occurred between the two cars ... there was some sort of verbal altercation, causing the suspect vehicle to follow them and chase them down to Reseda near Rinaldi, where a shooting occurred," said LAPD Det. Al Arguelles.

"They didn't deserve to be terrorized and chased and hunted down," said Orozco. "His best friends didn't deserve to sit there and try to give him CPR."

Police don't have a description of the suspects. In fact, all investigators have is that the suspect's vehicle was a white, four-door sedan.

However, they believe it had been parked near the intersection of Braemore Road and Braemore Place for near two and a half hours before the shooting.

Police hope someone in that area that night may have more information.

"They could have been recording and captured something they don't realize they have," she said. "They could have been walking their dog ... whatever it may be."

Anyone with information is urged to call Operations Valley Burau Homicide at 818 374-9550. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online here.