3 men arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of underage girl in Chino Hills

Ontario police have arrested Irving Galvan of Chino Hills, Encino Limon of Corona and Eric Trejo of San Bernardino in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile female. (Ontario Police Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Ontario police have arrested three men in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of an underage female.

Investigators used leads from social media to track down the victim who was being held at a home in Chino Hills.

They arrested Irving Galvan, 22, at his Chino Hills home on charges of kidnapping, rape, child molestation and false imprisonment.

They also arrested Encino Limon, 21, at his home in Corona on a charge of child molestation.

Investigators were also led to a third suspect, Eric Trejo, 25, of San Bernardino. They say he used a social media app to contact the alleged victim and he was arrested on a charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.

Ontario police believe there may have been other alleged victims and are asking anyone else to contact the department at (909)986-6711 or make an anonymous call to WE-TIP at (800)78-CRIME.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariochino hillssan bernardinosan bernardino countyriverside countykidnappingmolestationsexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to fondling corpse
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes in LA
Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal
Man wounded in shooting at Northridge Yard House
SoCal pop-up boot camps aims at serving Spanish-speaking community
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter
Show More
LA County leaders stress importance of 2020 homeless count
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Taxi drivers march for curbside pickup at LAX
Soldier from Illinois killed in Kenya attack
More TOP STORIES News