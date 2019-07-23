3-month-old dog allegedly stolen from Santa Ana family

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana family is asking for the public's help in finding their 3-month-old dog after it was allegedly stolen.The incident occurred near the intersection of N. Jackson and West 11th streets.Home security video shows 3-month-old puppies running to a fence when they see someone approaching.One of those people suddenly reaches over the fence, grabs one of the dogs and takes off running.The pup, Lycan, has two different colored eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana police.