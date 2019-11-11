3 officers injured, 2 suspects arrested after police chase ends in fiery crash in Pacoima

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles police officers were injured after a pursuit ended in a fiery crash in Pacoima Monday morning.Officers initiated the pursuit of several robbery suspects around 4:30 a.m. At some point during the chase, the suspects' vehicle collided with at least one LAPD cruiser, officials said.The suspects' vehicle overturned and caught fire on the 118 Freeway westbound on-ramp near Glenoaks Boulevard.Multiple Los Angeles Fire Department units responded to the scene, where the on-ramp remained closed as of 5:30 a.m.One of the three injured officers suffered a broken leg, and two suspects were taken into custody.Details on the cause of the collision were not immediately released.