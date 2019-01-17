Santa Ana- OCFA & OCSD on scene of a suspicious package, at Central Justice Center; 3 patients total. 1 Deputy transported. OCFA Haz-May & OCSD Bomb squad jointly investigating. More to follow... pic.twitter.com/K4wFPiJm7J — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 17, 2019

Firefighters are treating three patients including a deputy at the courthouse in Santa Ana at what is being described as a hazmat situation involving a suspicious package.Authorities haven't said yet what substance is involved. The incident was reported on the third floor of the courthouse Thursday afternoon.The Orange County Fire Authority hazmat team and the Sheriff's Department bomb squad have responded to the scene.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.