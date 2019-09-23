3 burglary suspects sought after fatal shooting of man outside Tarzana home used as Airbnb

By and ABC7.com staff
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are hoping that surveillance footage will help locate three suspect who remain outstanding in the death of man who was shot and killed outside a Tarzana home used as an Airbnb Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 18000 block of Sugarman Street near Nestle Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers say a 24-year-old man was sitting in a car with a friend in front of the house when three men came attempted to rob. The victim was shot several times before the suspect fled.

Police say the surveillance video shows what they believe is the suspect's car speeding away from the scene.

The victim was transported in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There was a person inside the residence, but it wasn't clear if that person was involved or was a guest, police said.

There was no description of the suspect.

The following statement was issued by Airbnb: "Our community's safety, both online and offline, is our priority. We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we're in touch with the victim's family to offer our support and condolences."

The company added that it offered its support to the LAPD during their ongoing investigation.
