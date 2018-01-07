COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --A teenage girl was shot in the back of the head while walking with a group of friends in Covina Saturday night in what appears to be a random shooting.
Authorities said the shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue near Cypress Street.
The girl, who authorities believe is around 15 years old, was taken to a hospital. She is listed in grave condition and is not expected to survive.
Authorities said the suspects were three men in a dark SUV.
Investigators were looking into whether the shooting was gang related, but so far no evidence indicates that.
The investigation is ongoing.