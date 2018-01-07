Teen in grave condition after being shot in head in Covina; 3 suspects sought

Authorities investigated the scene of a shooting that left a teenage girl in grave condition in Covina on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (KABC)

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A teenage girl was shot in the back of the head while walking with a group of friends in Covina Saturday night in what appears to be a random shooting.

Authorities said the shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue near Cypress Street.

The girl, who authorities believe is around 15 years old, was taken to a hospital. She is listed in grave condition and is not expected to survive.

Authorities said the suspects were three men in a dark SUV.

Investigators were looking into whether the shooting was gang related, but so far no evidence indicates that.

The investigation is ongoing.
