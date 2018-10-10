3 suspects sought in pair of burglaries in Tarzana

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects responsible for a pair of burglaries in the Tarzana area. (Los Angeles Police)

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects responsible for a pair of burglaries in the Tarzana area.

Both burglaries occurred on Monday, one on the 4400 block Alfarena Place and the other on the 5200 block of Mecca Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Each took place between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Surveillance footage from inside one of the homes that was burglarized shows one of the suspects going through items in the home as another suspect enters and also starts rummaging through the residence.

Police said one suspect acted as a lookout outside in a white Mercedes SUV while the two others entered the homes.

Police asks anyone with information to contact Detective William Dunn at (818) 374-7769 at the West Valley Station.
