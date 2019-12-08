3 suspects sought in shooting that left 2 injured in Valinda

VALINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects after two people were injured in a shooting in Valinda in the San Gabriel Valley Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on the 500 block of Lidford Avenue near Wing Lane, just outside the city of La Puente, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details about what led up to the incident were not available but the two victims were rushed to the hospital and are in stable condition, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a search continues for the suspects, two men and a woman.
