3-year-old girl sought in Amber Alert found, mother has been detained

By ABC7.com staff
A 3-year old young girl sought in an Amber Alert has been found. Her mother has been detained, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Josephine Lujan was found with her mother, 39-year-old Christina Lujan, who was considered armed and dangerous.

They were reportedly in a gold Ford Escape described as gold in color with California licence plate 6ZPF343.

The alert was issued on behalf of Garden Grove police.

The CHP reportedly pulled the vehicle over on the 15 Freeway in Devore shortly before 7 p.m.
