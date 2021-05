3.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rattles Malibu and Calabasas, USGS says

EMBED >More News Videos What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled the Malibu and Calabasas areas on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake, whose epicenter was located offshore, struck at 7:03 a.m. and was centered about 13 miles west-southwest of Santa Monica, the USGS said."Really rocked our house," Veronique A. de Turenne said on Twitter, where her handle is @HereInMalibu.Los Angeles resident and Twitter user @baebaespice described the magnitude 3.0 quake as "cute."There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.