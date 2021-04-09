3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Cabazon area, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Cabazon area Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS says the quake struck around 5:30 p.m. and was centered about a mile north of Cabazon, 5 miles from Banning and almost 11 miles from Beaumont.

The quake had a depth of about 9 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cabazonriverside countyearthquake
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder
Thai dogs rescued, given new lease on life in Studio City
Dave Roberts excited to see fans return to Dodger Stadium
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
Show More
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
New California homeless database aims to help policymakers
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia star in new ABC series 'Rebel'
Man berates Asian American woman at busy OC park, bystanders fail to step in
More TOP STORIES News