3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Cabazon area, USGS says
CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Cabazon area Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USGS says the quake struck around 5:30 p.m. and was centered about a mile north of Cabazon, 5 miles from Banning and almost 11 miles from Beaumont.
The quake had a depth of about 9 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
