3.4 earthquake rattles Nuevo area in Riverside County

A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Nuevo on Sunday afternoon. (U.S. Geological Survey)

NUEVO, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Nuevo on Sunday afternoon, a day after a 3.1 quake jolted the Glen Avon area in Riverside County.

The quake hit about 6 kilometers northeast of Nuevo around 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey says. People in Hemet and Moreno Valley reported feeling the quake.

The temblor on Saturday hit 2.5 miles north-northwest of Glen Avon and 3.7 miles southwest of Fontana around 7:15 p.m. Residents reported feeling the quake in areas such as Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Jurupa Valley and Riverside.

EMBED More News Videos

A preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake has struck 2.5 miles north-northwest of Glen Avon, USGS says.



It is not yet clear if any damage or injuries have been reported in Sunday's quake.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nuevoriverside countyearthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News