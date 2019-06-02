3.4 earthquake rattles Nuevo area in Riverside County

The quake hit about 6 kilometers northeast of Nuevo around 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey says. People in Hemet and Moreno Valley reported feeling the quake.
The temblor on Saturday hit 2.5 miles north-northwest of Glen Avon and 3.7 miles southwest of Fontana around 7:15 p.m. Residents reported feeling the quake in areas such as Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Jurupa Valley and Riverside.
It is not yet clear if any damage or injuries have been reported in Sunday's quake.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.