A preliminary magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck near Riverside County's San Jacinto area on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit about 1 mile north-northwest of San Jacinto and 3.5 miles north of East Hemet.The temblor happened at 3:09 p.m. with a depth of 8 miles.There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.