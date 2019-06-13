3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake has struck south of Camarillo on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 5:07 p.m. about 9.3 miles south of Camarillo and 9.9 miles east-southeast of Port Hueneme.

The temblor was 11.5 miles in depth.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Residents reported feeling the earthquake in areas such as Simi Valley, Oxnard, Woodland Hills and Valencia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camarilloventura countyearthquake
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News