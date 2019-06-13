3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.6 earthquake has struck south of Camarillo on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake hit at 5:07 p.m. about 9.3 miles south of Camarillo and 9.9 miles east-southeast of Port Hueneme.The temblor was 11.5 miles in depth.There were no reports of damage or injuries.Residents reported feeling the earthquake in areas such as Simi Valley, Oxnard, Woodland Hills and Valencia.