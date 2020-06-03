3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Barstow area, USGS says

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit near the Barstow area Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit near the Barstow area Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was centered approximately 25 miles from Barstow and hit at about 9:36 p.m. The depth of the quake was estimated to be 0.93 miles.

USGS said the quake was about 28 miles from Fort Irwin and 38 miles from Ridgecrest.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage from the earthquake.

According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt in Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barstowsan bernardino countyearthquake
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG
Man arrested for posing as National Guard in downtown LA
Marine vet injured at Fairfax protest
Kareem, Magic speak out on George Floyd death, protests
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
LA County extends Tuesday curfew amid continued unrest
'She was really the hero' - woman helps block Santa Monica looters
Show More
Church leaders organize peaceful protest in downtown LA
El Monte police accused of excessive force in $6 million lawsuit
USC in-person classes to resume Aug. 17
Demonstrators share powerful moment with silent protest in OC
Watts community leaders call for peace amid George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News