3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Barstow area, USGS says

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit near the Barstow area Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor was centered approximately 25 miles from Barstow and hit at about 9:36 p.m. The depth of the quake was estimated to be 0.93 miles.USGS said the quake was about 28 miles from Fort Irwin and 38 miles from Ridgecrest.It was not immediately clear if there was any damage from the earthquake.According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt in Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville.