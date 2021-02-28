Malibu brush fire: Firefighters make quick work of 4-acre blaze

Dispatched at 4:24 a.m. to the area of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls roads, firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at 5:43 a.m., according to a county fire department dispatcher.
The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory a little after 6 a.m. closing Malibu Canyon Road at Piuma Road for an unknown duration, due to the fire.
The City of Malibu reported at 5:45 a.m. that Pacific Coast Highway, between Corral Canyon to Carbon Canyon roads, and Malibu Canyon Road from Pacific Coast Highway to Piuma Road had been closed due to the brush fire.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
