Malibu brush fire: Firefighters make quick work of 4-acre blaze

MALIBU, Calif. -- Firefighters on Sunday morning stopped the forward progress of a fire that charred about four acres of brush in Malibu.Dispatched at 4:24 a.m. to the area of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls roads, firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire at 5:43 a.m., according to a county fire department dispatcher.The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic advisory a little after 6 a.m. closing Malibu Canyon Road at Piuma Road for an unknown duration, due to the fire.The City of Malibu reported at 5:45 a.m. that Pacific Coast Highway, between Corral Canyon to Carbon Canyon roads, and Malibu Canyon Road from Pacific Coast Highway to Piuma Road had been closed due to the brush fire.