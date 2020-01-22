4 killed after plane crashes, catches fire near Corona Municipal Airport, authorities say

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were killed when a plane crashed near Corona Municipal Airport Wednesday, sparking a small vegetation fire.

The aircraft crashed on the east side of the airport, according to the Corona Police Department. Officers responded to the incident around 12:11 p.m. and discovered the plane engulfed in flames which spread to nearby brush. Officials said the plane was carrying about 80 gallons of fuel.

EMBED More News Videos

Plane carrying unknown number of passengers crashes, catches fire near Corona Airport



Details on what led up to the crash were not available.

The airport was closed as crews continued to assess the damage. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.



DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronalos angeles countyriverside countyairport newsplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: LAX screening passengers as coronavirus reaches US
LAPD searching for missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia
CHP investigating prank as possible motive in IE crash
Inglewood man charged in beating death of Long Beach boy
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
2 bodies found in Tijuana identified as missing OC couple
Phone threat prompts lockdown at high school in Sylmar
Show More
Kaiser Woodland Hills to temporarily close after water main break
Monrovia middle school to compete in robotics competition overseas
Planters kills off Mr. Peanut in Super Bowl ad campaign
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Granada Hills area
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
More TOP STORIES News