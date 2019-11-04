4 hospitalized, including 2 children, after head-on car crash in Palmdale

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people, including two children, were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Palmdale Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

Two of the four victims were critically injured but the condition of the injured children was unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
