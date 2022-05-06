community journalist

Northridge florist mourns mom who helped her open flower shop on Mother's Day four years ago

For a Northridge florist, it's a bittersweet Mother's Day as she mourns her mom who helped launch her flower shop on this holiday.
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "I can never thank her enough, just for the support, just for her being her, just for being my mom," said 4 Seasons Creations owner Suzy Manukyan.

This is Suzy Manukyan's first Mother's Day without her mom. Manukyan owns 4 Seasons Creations flower shop in Northridge. Four years ago, she opened this shop on Mother's Day with the support of her mom.

"When my mother and I opened up the business, she was more of the supporter behind the scenes. She passed away last year from COVID," Manukyan said. "She was the light during my darker days, especially COVID days."

During the pandemic, the flower shop wasn't getting any business and Manukyan had to close the store down for three months. With no money coming in or out of the store, Manukyan said she reached out to a business resource center for help.

"We helped her look for other funding opportunities and I helped her apply for the PPP Forgiveness and other grants. So, a total of almost $50,000," said ICON CDC business specialist Jessica Acevedo. "It's just such a touching story with her mom and this was a dream for both of them."

Manukyan says her business is up and running again and she is seeing more customers now than ever.

"We have gone a long way and we are expecting to be very busy this year," said Manukyan.

Every flower arrangement in the store is custom-made. Manukyan says the one thing that makes her store so special is that she caters to every customer, no matter their budget.

"I wish her success and I'm pretty sure her mother, she's in heaven and she's very proud of her," said customer Elmira Vanesyan.

As a mother herself, Manukyan said she won't be alone this Mother's Day. She says the support from her husband and daughter is what keeps her going.

"She always tells me how well, how hard I work. She always tells me that she appreciates my hard work and that means the world to me," said Manukyan.

