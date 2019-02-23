3 women, 1 man sought in theft ring targeting SoCal cosmetics stores

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help to identify suspected thieves who target high-end cosmetics stores across Los Angeles, including those at the Beverly Center Mall.Authorities said members of the grand theft ring enter a store with empty purses or shopping bags then use them to conceal pricey perfumes. In some cases, store employees confronted them, but the suspects got away.The group consists of three women and a man, and they are responsible for thousands of dollars in losses, authorities said.Detectives said the suspects have struck places in Studio City, Marina del Rey, Tustin and Glendale.Anyone with more information is urged to call the LAPD.