4-year-old boy in South Los Angeles killed, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 4-year-old boy was killed in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles police.Paramedics responded to the location on the 1600 block of East 47th Street after receiving a report at approximately 3:02 a.m.The boy was transported to a hospital in critical condition and showed signs of physical trauma on his body, police said. He later died.The cause of the boy's death was under investigation.The boy's 24-year-old father was escorted by police into the home and then left to give a statement at LAPD's Newton Division.The boy's parents were cooperating with investigators. No arrests were immediately made.Neighbors said they heard fighting and signs of abuse between the parents, who had only lived at the home for a few days.