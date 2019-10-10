Wildfire near Moreno Valley doubles in size to 400 acres amid evacuation of homes

#RecheFire UPDATE 3:15 pm - Mandatory evacuations north of Country Road on Reche Vista Road, Covey Road from Perris Blvd to the Dead End. Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 10, 2019

#breaking Brush fire burning in Reche Canyon near Moreno Valley. 50-70 acres. Critical rate of spread. Evacuations now happening. pic.twitter.com/wvOyCF9ar6 — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) October 10, 2019

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire spread to more than 400 acres near Moreno Valley on Thursday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of homes in the area, officials said.The blaze originated in a burning trailer in the 9300 block of Reche Canyon Road shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire.Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in the immediate area. Homes on Reche Vista Road, Covey Road and Reche Canyon Boulevard were among the streets affected. It's unclear exactly how many homes were under the orders.As the fire exploded to double its size, fire officials said the flames were threatening high-tension power lines in the area.No injuries were immediately reported.