Deadly crash shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly crash has shut down the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena early Thursday morning, authorities said.At least two vehicles were involved in a crash near Normandie Avenue shortly before 3:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.Details regarding what caused the crash were not immediately known. At least one person was killed in the crash, and further information on other injuries was unavailable.It is also unclear when lanes in the area will reopen.