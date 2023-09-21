Southbound 405 Freeway lanes shut down after deadly crash at Mulholland Drive

At least two lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were shut down in the Sherman Oaks area Thursday after a deadly crash, snarling early morning traffic.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Mulholland Drive when a vehicle traveling up the hill somehow apparently swerved and collided into the back of a semi-truck that was parked on the shoulder.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but that driver died at the scene.

Crews on scene were trying to clear the wreck. Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.