Police shooting prompts full closure of southbound 405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The southbound side of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass was shut down after officers apparently shot someone early Thursday morning.The shooting happened around 3 a.m. just south of the 101 Freeway near Skirball Center Drive, which initially prompted a closure of the entire freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Northbound lanes were reopened just before 5 a.m.Few details about the shooting were available, but the investigation appeared to center around a red Mustang seen at the scene.No information was disclosed on the driver or anyone else involved, but a suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.The southbound lanes of the freeway were expected to be closed until further notice.