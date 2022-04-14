Police shooting prompts full closure of southbound 405 Freeway through Sepulveda Pass

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The southbound side of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass was shut down after officers apparently shot someone early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. just south of the 101 Freeway near Skirball Center Drive, which initially prompted a closure of the entire freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Northbound lanes were reopened just before 5 a.m.

Few details about the shooting were available, but the investigation appeared to center around a red Mustang seen at the scene.

No information was disclosed on the driver or anyone else involved, but a suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were expected to be closed until further notice.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
