All southbound lanes of 405 Freeway shut down at Sunset Boulevard after deadly crash

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway were shut down Monday due to a deadly crash, creating a traffic mess for early morning commuters.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard in the Westwood area. All traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Skirball.

According to the California Highway Patrol, all southbound lanes were expected to be closed for three hours.

