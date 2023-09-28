A wild crash involving a reckless driver on the 405 Freeway was caught on video.

Wild crash involving erratic driver on 405 Freeway in Mission Hills caught on video

MISSION HILLS, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- A wild crash involving a reckless driver on the 405 Freeway was caught on video.

Dashcam footage shows a driver in a dark SUV driving dangerously right before the Rinaldi Street exit in Mission Hills on Wednesday.

The driver swerved, cut off another car and almost crashed into the sound wall.

That driver then hit a white SUV in the carpool lane, which sent debris into the freeway lanes.

One person was hurt. It's not clear why the driver in the SUV was traveling so erratically.